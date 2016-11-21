Make your will in 15 minutes
For just £50. Tell us where you live to get started.
How it works
1. Prepare your will
Write your will in minutes with live support on hand.
2. Print & sign it
Print and sign your will to make it legally binding.
3. Store it
Store it somewhere safe and tell people.
Simple & affordable. No surprises.
Wills for individuals cost £50
Wills for couples cost £85
Join thousands of people using Farewill
People love using Farewill, which is probably why we’re the #1 will writer in the UK. We’re also rated #1 on Trustpilot for online wills.
As featured in
Questions? Chat with us
Call us
We’re available 9am - 9pm, Monday to Sunday.
Chat to us live
Our support team is on hand to answer any questions.
Start your will today
Where do you live?